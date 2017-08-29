08/29/2017: From DVD sleeves to millions of subscribers

It's Netflix's 20th birthday today. With about 100 million subscribers around the world, the streaming giant has come a long way from the days of mailing DVDs to customers. Gina Keating, author of "Netflixed: The Epic Battle for America's Eyeballs," joined us to talk about the company's original business model and whether it'll be able to compete with Disney's new streaming service. Afterwards, we'll talk with Greta Byrum — director of the Resilient Communities program at New America — about what happens to our communications networks during natural disasters.