06/13/2017: Uber's board vs. Travis Kalanick

Uber's board has now seen a report on the company's internal culture and is considering changes. Except ... it doesn't have a whole lot of power. In many Silicon Valley companies, the power actually lies with the founder. Noam Wasserman, author of "The Founder's Dilemma," joined us to discuss whether these founder-centric structures are becoming trendier, and why some founders are able to gain so much control. Afterwards, as part of the launch of this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, we'll look at the rise of professional virtual reality sports.