06/09/2017: A competitor for the Android and iPhone?

There's a new phone coming out that's been created by a familiar face. Andy Rubin, the creator of Android, is launching what's called Essential Phone. He joined us to talk about his target market and the challenge's he's faced trying to introduce a new product to the market. Afterwards, we'll cap off the week by playing Silicon Tally with Alex Fitzpatrick, lifestyle editor at Time Magazine.