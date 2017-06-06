DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Ben Johnson

06/06/2017: What role does technology play in enabling terrorism?

Following the recent terrorist attacks in London, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has argued that the internet provides terrorism with "the safe space it needs to breed." Elad Yoran, executive chairman of the communications company KoolSpan, joined us to share why he disagrees with May, and whether law enforcement and the tech community can find middle ground on the issue. Afterwards, we'll look at key highlights from Apple's World Wide Developers Conference.   

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
Ben Johnson
Johnson web

About the Show

Marketplace Tech®, hosted by Ben Brock Johnson, tackles the business behind the technology that’s obsessing us and changing our lives. With the listener in mind, this weekday segment examines everything from video games and robots to consumer protection and space travel.