06/06/2017: What role does technology play in enabling terrorism?

Following the recent terrorist attacks in London, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has argued that the internet provides terrorism with "the safe space it needs to breed." Elad Yoran, executive chairman of the communications company KoolSpan, joined us to share why he disagrees with May, and whether law enforcement and the tech community can find middle ground on the issue. Afterwards, we'll look at key highlights from Apple's World Wide Developers Conference.