06/02/2017: The cusp of an energy revolution

Touting his commitment to the American worker, President Trump officially announced he's going to pull the U.S. out of the Paris agreement — a global pact to curb greenhouse gas emissions. But a lot of companies out there have created jobs by investing in renewable energy. One of 'em is the startup Totem, which wants to create a hub for solar energy, Wi-Fi, and electric vehicle charging all in one. CEO Brian Lakamp stopped by to give his thoughts on Trump's decision; how cities are trying to take the issue in their own hands; and why he has confidence in renewables. Plus: We'll cap off the week by playing Silicon Tally with Dan Ackerman, a senior editor at CNET and author of "The Tetris Effect."