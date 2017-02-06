06/02/2017: The cusp of an energy revolution

DownloadDownload

Touting his commitment to the American worker, President Trump officially announced he's going to pull the U.S. out of the Paris agreement — a global pact to curb greenhouse gas emissions. But a lot of companies out there have created jobs by investing in renewable energy. One of 'em is the startup Totem, which wants to create a hub for solar energy, Wi-Fi, and electric vehicle charging all in one. CEO Brian Lakamp stopped by to give his thoughts on Trump's decision; how cities are trying to take the issue in their own hands; and why he has confidence in renewables. Plus: We'll cap off the week by playing Silicon Tally with Dan Ackerman, a senior editor at CNET and author of "The Tetris Effect."

Marketplace Tech®, hosted by Ben Brock Johnson, tackles the business behind the technology that’s obsessing us and changing our lives. With the listener in mind, this weekday segment examines everything from video games and robots to consumer protection and space travel.