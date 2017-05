05/31/2017: The fine line between copying and innovating

When Instagram launched "Stories" last year — a feature very similar to Snapchat's main function — the term "copycat" got thrown around quite a lot. But is the criticism fair? What's the difference between copying and just building on something? On today's show, we'll explore the distinction between the two. Plus: A look at Facebook's plan to add scripted shows to its platform.