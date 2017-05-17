DownloadDownload

05/17/2017: Chicago's growing reputation as a tech powerhouse

Google's developers conference I/O kicks off in San Francisco today, and while many of the announcements are geared toward, well, developers, they can provide hints about what consumers can expect down the line. Some stuff it looks like we'll be getting: a new Android operating system and hands-free mobile payments. Plus, we'll explore Chicago's growing prominence as a tech hub and one food startup that's found a home there: the meal-delivery service Tovala.

