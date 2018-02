02/20/2018: Using augmented reality to sell everything from couches to cocktails

In the tech world, we talk a lot about the applications for virtual reality, when you’re immersed in a totally different world. But there may be more business applications for AUGMENTED reality, where you add something to the scene around you. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks about it with Tim Merel, managing director of the tech consulting firm Digi-Capital.