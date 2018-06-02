02/06/2018: Who's responsible for regulating Equifax?

When hackers broke into the credit reporting agency Equifax last year, they stole the Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and driver’s license numbers of over 140 million people. There was speculation that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would crack down on credit agencies and require better data handling. But this week, we found out that while there still might be consequences over the Equifax breach, they won't come from the CFPB. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks about it with Patrick Rucker, who had the exclusive for Reuters.