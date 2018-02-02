02/02/2018: Why does Amazon think it can solve health care?

This week, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JP Morgan decided they want to get into the health care business, forming a nonprofit that could provide insurance for their employees. This made us wonder: why does Amazon, which began as a retailer, think it can solve the problems of health care? And what is not in the scope of its ambition? In our regular segment, Quality Assurance, where we take a second look at a news story of the week, Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks about it with Alexander Nazaryan, Senior Writer for Newsweek.