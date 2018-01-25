01/25/2018: The YouTube cycle of stunts, views and revenue

People have been posting increasingly controversial videos to YouTube. YouTube star Logan Paul posted a video showing the body of a suicide victim. Other videos show teenagers eating detergent-filled Tide Pods. In the wake of these incidents, YouTube has changed the way it shares revenue with creators. But does the money involved with YouTube just provide incentive for crazier stunts? Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with Sarah Roberts, a professor of information science at UCLA.