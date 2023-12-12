How We SurviveFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Why it’s so hard to actually get U.S. visas and green cards
Dec 12, 2023

Why it’s so hard to actually get U.S. visas and green cards

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
John Moore/Getty Images
Today, we examine what pathways look like for immigrants who want to work in the States and for the employers who want to hire them.

Segments From this episode

Small business optimism ticked down in November

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 12, 2023
The National Association of Independent Business's small business optimism index has been below its historical average for nearly two years.
While the labor shortage have been easing, it's still a persistent issue for small businesses.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What it takes to work in America

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Dec 12, 2023
Pathways for highly educated immigrants or seasonal workers can be scarce, and for other jobs they're practically nonexistent.
"We are stuck with an inflexible system where we rely on Congress to change the caps and categories for immigration," said Julia Gelatt of the U.S. Immigration Policy Program at the Migration Policy Institute.
Alex Kent/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:10 AM PST
1:05
7:58 AM PST
9:16
3:00 AM PST
26:07
2:59 AM PST
12:27
Dec 11, 2023
28:06
Dec 8, 2023
17:58
Dec 7, 2023
35:18
What happened to the "magic of Macy's"?
What happened to the "magic of Macy's"?
Business leaders in Sweden share concern over wave of gun violence
Business leaders in Sweden share concern over wave of gun violence
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture has been a COP28 priority
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture has been a COP28 priority
This week, central banks will decide what to do (or not do) with interest rates
This week, central banks will decide what to do (or not do) with interest rates