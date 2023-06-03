YouTube’s 180 on misinformation
After the 2020 election, YouTube started removing election denialism content. Now, the platform is having a change of heart, saying it will leave up misinformation related to previous U.S. presidential elections. We get into the changes to YouTube’s misinformation policy and what they might mean for the 2024 campaign. Plus, Kimberly and Kai do a little show and tell. Prepare for smoke and fire!
