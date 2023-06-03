Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
YouTube’s 180 on misinformation
Jun 2, 2023
Episode 937

YouTube’s 180 on misinformation

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Plus, a round of Half Full / Half Empty.

After the 2020 election, YouTube started removing election denialism content. Now, the platform is having a change of heart, saying it will leave up misinformation related to previous U.S. presidential elections. We get into the changes to YouTube’s misinformation policy and what they might mean for the 2024 campaign. Plus, Kimberly and Kai do a little show and tell. Prepare for smoke and fire!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Feeling Half Full, or maybe Half Empty about something? Let us know! Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or write to makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:20 PM PDT
21:39
4:08 PM PDT
27:34
1:42 PM PDT
1:50
7:16 AM PDT
8:59
Jun 2, 2023
11:54
Jun 1, 2023
28:34
May 30, 2023
19:06
The economics of homelessness
Finding Your Place
The economics of homelessness
We have a debt ceiling deal. So what happens next?
Raising the Debt Ceiling
We have a debt ceiling deal. So what happens next?
How an algorithm helps convert empty offices into housing
Marketplace Tech
How an algorithm helps convert empty offices into housing
Women's labor force participation rate reaches an all-time high
Women's labor force participation rate reaches an all-time high