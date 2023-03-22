Will recent bank failures affect debt ceiling talks?
Following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress the United States banking system is healthy — for now — but a debt limit breach would throw it back into chaos. One listener asked if the recent banking hubbub might get Congress to finally take action on the debt ceiling. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about what makes credit unions different from banks and why it’s so hard to turn office buildings into apartments. And, what’s in a Kai Ryssdal sandwich?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
