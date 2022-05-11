Where do electric car batteries go when they die?
It’s Wednesday again, and we’re answering your questions about the labor market — like why we don’t aim for 100% employment. We’ll also give some extra context around the idea of a “skills gap” in our economy. And Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams dig into a bunch of questions from one listener related to the logistics of owning an electric vehicle.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “How the U.S. Health Insurance System Excludes Abortion” from the Center for American Progress
- The Guttmacher Institute’s tracker on state regulation of insurance coverage for abortion
- “Funds that help low-income people pay for abortions are seeing a sharp uptick in donations” from Marketplace
- “There’s a lot of money on both sides of the abortion debate. How much does it matter?” from Marketplace
- Consumer Reports’ research on electric vehicle maintenance costs
- “Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens to the Used Batteries?” from Wired
- University of California, Davis, researchers’ look at transportation costs for recycling old EV batteries
- “Hamsterkauf! Coronazeit! There’s a German Word for Your Pandemic Experience.” from Slate
Do you have a question for Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday? Send a voice memo or email to makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART (508-827-6278).
