When the stock market tanks, where does the money go?
May 18, 2022
Episode 676

When the stock market tanks, where does the money go?

It's real money, but it's not REAL money. Let's talk about it.

It’s Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, and Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams are answering your questions, including one from a listener who wonders what the Fed reducing its balance sheet means for mortgage rates. We also dig into what it takes to harness tidal power, and why it’s not a bigger source of renewable energy.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Do you have a question for Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday? Send a voice memo or email to makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART (508-827-6278).

