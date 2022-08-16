The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

WeWork founder has reentered the chat … how?
Aug 15, 2022
Episode 731

WeWork founder has reentered the chat … how?

Plus, a dispatch from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Adam Neumann, the guy who built and then nearly drove WeWork into the ground (we’ve talked about it, a lot) just got a ginormous check for his new business venture. We’ll talk about how that’s even possible (see, WeWork?). Plus, gas prices are falling like a feather and why is China cutting interest rates? Then, the only guide you need to really understand Kai’s favorite type of beer!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Keep sending your voice messages. If you’ve got a question, comment or suggestion, send us a voice memo at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

