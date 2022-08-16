WeWork founder has reentered the chat … how?
Adam Neumann, the guy who built and then nearly drove WeWork into the ground (we’ve talked about it, a lot) just got a ginormous check for his new business venture. We’ll talk about how that’s even possible (see, WeWork?). Plus, gas prices are falling like a feather and why is China cutting interest rates? Then, the only guide you need to really understand Kai’s favorite type of beer!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- WeWork Founder Adam Neumann’s New Start-Up Is Backed by Andreessen Horowitz from The New York Times
- “China Shocks With Rate Cut as Data Show ‘Alarming’ Slowdown” from Bloomberg
- “Gas Prices Under $4 Per Gallon in Over Half of the Country” from Jalopnik
- “Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive)” from The Hollywood Reporter
- “1973: Marlon Brando Cannot Accept This Very Generous Award” from the “And the Oscar Goes To” podcast
- “Pellicle’s Essential Guide to IPA” from Pellicle
- “No, seriously, NASA’s Space Launch System is ready to take flight” from Ars Technica
