The new face of Trump’s tariffs plan
Nov 21, 2024
Episode 1290

The new face of Trump’s tariffs plan

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Howard Lutnick would oversee trade-related functions to promote U.S. business interests globally.

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick as his choice for Secretary of Commerce this week. We’ll get into why the role could be critical to the incoming Trump administration, which has vowed to enact sweeping tariffs. Then, we’ll explain why earnings at big-box retailers like Target and Walmart have been mixed ahead of the holiday season, and how the Justice Department wants to shake up Google’s monopoly over the online search market. Plus, why is Bitcoin on a record-breaking streak?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

