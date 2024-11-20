Who will lead the Commerce Department?
Trump picks Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, to head up the department. Also: how organizations can and should adapt for the post-pandemic work era.
Segments From this episode
Trump picks Howard Lutnick for Commerce Secretary
The CEO of investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald is co-chair of Trump’s transition team and a major supporter of the president-elect’s proposed tariffs plan.
How moving beyond the traditional team model can move organizations forward
Keith Ferrazzi looked at 3,000 successful teams and asked the question: What are the most effective practices of those teams?
