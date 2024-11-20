Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Who will lead the Commerce Department?
Nov 20, 2024

Who will lead the Commerce Department?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Adam Gray/AFP via Getty Images
Trump picks Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, to head up the department. Also: how organizations can and should adapt for the post-pandemic work era.

Segments From this episode

Trump picks Howard Lutnick for Commerce Secretary

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The CEO of investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald is co-chair of Trump’s transition team and a major supporter of the president-elect’s proposed tariffs plan.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

How moving beyond the traditional team model can move organizations forward

by David Brancaccio and Nic Perez
Nov 20, 2024
Keith Ferrazzi looked at 3,000 successful teams and asked the question: What are the most effective practices of those teams?
"I think we spend too much time looking upward at our leaders. We need to spend more time looking at each other and how we work together," said author Keith Ferrazzi.
dusanpetkovic via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:18 AM PST
8:09
2:36 AM PST
9:40
Nov 19, 2024
27:39
Nov 19, 2024
29:42
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Data shows more loans are being rejected — but why?
Data shows more loans are being rejected — but why?
How advanced are China's self-driving taxis?
How advanced are China's self-driving taxis?
How one female CEO landed angel investments
How one female CEO landed angel investments
How economic inequality has and hasn't changed since the pandemic
How economic inequality has and hasn't changed since the pandemic