The lowdown on our backup oil
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
As energy prices soar due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. is drawing on government petroleum reserves. But getting the oil flowing and to market isn’t easy. We’ll explain the realities of tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Plus, an hourslong gap in former President Donald Trump’s phone log on Jan. 6, 2021, is drawing scrutiny from Democrats in Congress. In Texas, parents of transgender kids are weighing the costs of staying or leaving the state, given new anti-trans orders. And finally, some very clever basketball-loving law students in North Carolina made us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Biden Oil Plan Hinges on 1970s Reserve With Troubled History” from Bloomberg Green
- “White House records turned over to House show 7-hour gap in Trump phone log on Jan. 6” from CBS News
- “Revealed: Trump used White House phone for call on January 6 that was not on official log” from The Guardian
- “Parents of transgender children in Texas face a hard choice: stay or go” from Marketplace
- Lawyer Ken White on Trump’s RICO complaint
- “Trump’s New Lawyer Has Been Fawning Over Him Since High School” from the Daily Beast
- Law professor receives a “motion” to extend an assignment deadline before UNC vs. Duke Final Four
- TikTok: Motion granted!
Got a question for the hosts? Saw something interesting you want to share? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART(508-827-6278).
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.