Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The lowdown on our backup oil
Mar 31, 2022
Episode 632

The lowdown on our backup oil

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Using the petroleum reserve comes with costs.

As energy prices soar due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. is drawing on government petroleum reserves. But getting the oil flowing and to market isn’t easy. We’ll explain the realities of tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Plus, an hourslong gap in former President Donald Trump’s phone log on Jan. 6, 2021, is drawing scrutiny from Democrats in Congress. In Texas, parents of transgender kids are weighing the costs of staying or leaving the state, given new anti-trans orders. And finally, some very clever basketball-loving law students in North Carolina made us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Saw something interesting you want to share? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART(508-827-6278).

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:22 PM PDT
15:54
3:56 PM PDT
27:11
1:47 PM PDT
1:50
7:18 AM PDT
7:56
2:20 AM PDT
8:57
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
What does it mean when the Federal Reserve uses its “tools”?
What does it mean when the Federal Reserve uses its “tools”?
Inflation fuels drive to suspend state gasoline taxes
Inflation fuels drive to suspend state gasoline taxes
Why does Putin want Europe to buy natural gas with rubles instead of euros?
Why does Putin want Europe to buy natural gas with rubles instead of euros?
The gender pay gap is closing in some cities. Can that parity last?
The gender pay gap is closing in some cities. Can that parity last?