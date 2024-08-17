Olympics 2024My EconomySwing County, Swing StateI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The complicated and costly challenge of rebuilding Gaza
Aug 16, 2024
Episode 1223

The complicated and costly challenge of rebuilding Gaza

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images
What will it take?

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, 70% of Gaza’s housing has been damaged, crucial infrastructure like schools and hospitals have been destroyed, and millions of Palestinians have been displaced. We’ll get into the logistical and economic challenge of reconstructing the Gaza Strip. And, we’ll explain why certain proposals coming out of the Harris campaign may be popular with voters but not so popular with economists. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Our Oct. 25 live show in Boston is sold out, but livestream tickets are now available! Grab your ticket here.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:31 PM PDT
23:33
5:06 PM PDT
29:47
8:00 AM PDT
8:41
3:04 AM PDT
15:14
3:00 AM PDT
16:02
Aug 15, 2024
2:37
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Will the Justice Department break up Google?
Will the Justice Department break up Google?
Will U.S. consumers keep the economy going?
Will U.S. consumers keep the economy going?
Realtors settlement may lead to more agents serving buyer and seller
Realtors settlement may lead to more agents serving buyer and seller
Housing a big driver of inflation in the July CPI, but there's a lag
Housing a big driver of inflation in the July CPI, but there's a lag