The complicated and costly challenge of rebuilding Gaza

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, 70% of Gaza’s housing has been damaged, crucial infrastructure like schools and hospitals have been destroyed, and millions of Palestinians have been displaced. We’ll get into the logistical and economic challenge of reconstructing the Gaza Strip. And, we’ll explain why certain proposals coming out of the Harris campaign may be popular with voters but not so popular with economists. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
- “Economically Dumb, Politically Smart” from The Atlantic
- “First-name basis: Harris is leaning into ‘Kamala'” from Politico
- “Gaza Reduced to 42 Million Tonnes of Rubble. What Will It Take to Rebuild?” Bloomberg
- “Los Angeles wants a ‘no-car’ Olympics in 2028. Is it possible?” from The Guardian
- “Both Harris and Trump want to eliminate federal taxes on tips” from Marketplace
- “Indonesia prepares to change its capital city and challenges await” from Marketplace
- “On the train from LA to Portland, Amtrak’s ride-or-dies make the case for passenger rail” from Marketplace
- “Increasing use of AI in job resumes is a mixed blessing” from Marketplace
