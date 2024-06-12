The early bird dance club business is booming
It’s a New York edition of “Make Me Smart”! Marketplace’s Kristin Schwab joins Kimberly in the NYC bureau to discuss a growing trend in the city that never sleeps: Nightlife is winding down a lot earlier these days, and that might be good for businesses. But first, why Tornado Alley may be migrating east, and a deeper look into the legal loopholes of campaign finance. Plus, the rescue of an orphaned baby elephant is making us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Tornadoes shifting east in the U.S., study finds, putting more people at risk” from The Washington Post
- “Everything You Need to Know About the New ‘Twisters’ Movie” from Parade
- “$800K transfer from billionaire donor to US Chamber raises curtain on dark money” from The Hill
- “Reservations at 5 p.m.? Why the early bird dinner is cool again” from The Globe and Mail
- “Forget Partying Till the Wee Hours. Newlyweds Want to End Early.” from The New York Times
- “This dance party made for elder Millennials ends at 10pm” from Time Out
- “6 p.m. dinner reservations are losing their stigma” from Marketplace
- “The Rescue of Toto” from Sheldrick Wildlife Trust
- “African elephants address one another with individually specific name-like calls” from Nature Ecology & Evolution
- “Scientists used AI to figure out elephants have names for themselves” from Business Insider
