Live from Boston, Part 2: Heather Cox Richardson
Oct 29, 2024
Episode 1273

Rowan Hodgson/WBUR
A wide-ranging conversation about the past, present and future of our democracy.

Today we’re sharing an excerpt from our live show at WBUR CitySpace in Boston featuring our special guest, historian Heather Cox Richardson. (Check out the first part of our live show here.) Richardson, a professor at Boston College, talked with us about the high stakes of this year’s election, how the economy is woven into political narratives, and what we can do to protect the health of our democracy. Plus, she shares what she had wrong about hummingbirds.

Where should “Make Me Smart” go next? Let us know at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

