Make Me Smart: Live in Boston
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Kai and Kimberly host our weekly happy hour episode, “Economics on Tap,” live from the stage of WBUR CitySpace in Boston. We’ll dive into the biggest headlines making waves this week while sipping on our favorite drinks. Plus, Drew joins the stage to host a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “‘Washington Post’ won’t endorse in White House race for first time since 1980s” from NPR
- “Exclusive: Europe seeks to underpin Russia sanctions, fearing Trump overhaul” from Reuters
- “German finance minister warns of retaliation if U.S. kicks off trade war” from CNBC
- “American Airlines Cracks Down on ‘Gate Lice’ With New Boarding System” from The New York Times
- “Axiom Space, Prada Unveil Spacesuit Design for Moon Return” from Axiom Space
- “Every Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series matchup in two charts” from CNN
- “Salem Mayor predicts another record-breaking year of Halloween tourism” from WBUR News
- Tweet from Tyler Perry at a Harris campaign rally
- “Last-minute Boston-themed Halloween costumes” from WBUR
We can’t do this show without you. Send us your questions, comments or wild suggestions at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART!
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.