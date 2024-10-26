Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Make Me Smart: Live in Boston
Oct 25, 2024
Episode 1271

Make Me Smart: Live in Boston

WBUR CitySpace
Kai and Kimberly take on Boston.

Kai and Kimberly host our weekly happy hour episode, “Economics on Tap,” live from the stage of WBUR CitySpace in Boston. We’ll dive into the biggest headlines making waves this week while sipping on our favorite drinks. Plus, Drew joins the stage to host a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We can’t do this show without you. Send us your questions, comments or wild suggestions at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART!

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, "Make Me Smart" is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It's never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we're grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

