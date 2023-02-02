Could the debt ceiling fight have been averted?

The federal debt limit crisis was already looming when the Democrats lost their House majority in the midterm elections. Many of them called for the limit to be raised, suspended or eliminated during the lame duck period to avoid the political turmoil that’s going on now. One listener called in to ask why they didn’t raise the ceiling while they had the chance. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about a Plan B for Biden’s student debt relief, the Trump tax cuts and the rise of white-collar unions. Plus, did you catch the Kai Ryssdal reference on another popular public radio program?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

