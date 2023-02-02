Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Could the debt ceiling fight have been averted?
Feb 1, 2023
Episode 852

Could the debt ceiling fight have been averted?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
They saw it coming, right?

The federal debt limit crisis was already looming when the Democrats lost their House majority in the midterm elections. Many of them called for the limit to be raised, suspended or eliminated during the lame duck period to avoid the political turmoil that’s going on now. One listener called in to ask why they didn’t raise the ceiling while they had the chance. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about a Plan B for Biden’s student debt relief, the Trump tax cuts and the rise of white-collar unions. Plus, did you catch the Kai Ryssdal reference on another popular public radio program?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for Kimberly and Kai? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or leave us a voice message at 508 U-B-SMART, or 508-827-6278.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:00 PM PST
18:27
4:33 PM PST
27:30
1:57 PM PST
1:50
7:54 AM PST
8:02
Feb 1, 2023
6:57
Jan 31, 2023
2:25
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Bed, Bath, Beyond, bankruptcy? A look at the retailer's bid to avoid Chapter 11
Bed, Bath, Beyond, bankruptcy? A look at the retailer's bid to avoid Chapter 11
As the job market cools, "job churn" is leveling off from historic pandemic highs
As the job market cools, "job churn" is leveling off from historic pandemic highs
Retail is recovering — and flowering — in smaller cities and the suburbs
Retail is recovering — and flowering — in smaller cities and the suburbs
With rising home prices and stagnating wages, a new savings goal: Beyoncé tickets
With rising home prices and stagnating wages, a new savings goal: Beyoncé tickets

Need some Econ 101?

Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.

Let's do it!