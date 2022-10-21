How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Corporate profits, we see you
Oct 20, 2022
Episode 798

Corporate profits, we see you

Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, Liz Truss vs. lettuce.

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter is pulling out her famous charts. This time it’s to argue that corporate greed is driving inflation. We’ll explain why this debate isn’t settled. Plus, Liz Truss’ time as the United Kingdom’s prime minister comes to an abrupt end. And, why is lettuce all over our feeds?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

