Corporate profits, we see you
U.S. Rep. Katie Porter is pulling out her famous charts. This time it’s to argue that corporate greed is driving inflation. We’ll explain why this debate isn’t settled. Plus, Liz Truss’ time as the United Kingdom’s prime minister comes to an abrupt end. And, why is lettuce all over our feeds?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Katie Porter pulls out chart at hearing to show corporate greed is the “biggest driver of inflation” from Salon
- “Corporate profits have contributed disproportionately to inflation. How should policymakers respond?” from The Economic Policy Institute
- “Why are company profits rising despite inflation?” from Marketplace
- “How shareholders jumped to first in line for profits” from Marketplace
- Listen: “Truss fall” from “Today, Explained”
- “Adderall shortage is so bad some patients can’t fill their prescriptions” from The Washington Post
- “Americans can now select their sex marker in Social Security records” from CNN
- “Daily Star lettuce celebrates victory as Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns” from The Daily Star
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 Pacific time/6:30 Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
