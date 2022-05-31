Can America fix its gun problem?

The massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has prompted calls for more gun regulation in the United States. It’s also underscored how little has changed in the nearly 10 years since a similar tragedy occurred at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

But one person who remains hopeful in times like these is Dr. Garen Wintemute. He heads the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis, and has been studying gun violence for decades.

“Violence is a health problem,” he said. “It kills more people than motor vehicle injuries. And, yes, I’m constitutionally hopeful. But my hope is born out of having done this for 40 years.”

On the show today, Wintemute walks us through some of the policies that could make a real difference, from “red flag” laws to universal background checks. He believes this time might be different and that California could serve as a model for states that are looking to get around the gun control gridlock in Washington.

In the News Fix, the nation’s highest court wants to find out who leaked the draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade, and it’s taking pretty drastic steps. Plus, if you’re tired of paying high gasoline prices, get used to it. We’ll explain why.

Then, listeners sound off on Uvalde, and we all get smart about bourbon!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you have a question about today’s show or anything else, you know the drill. Send us an email at makemesmart@marketplace.org or call us at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.