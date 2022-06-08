Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
America’s housing crisis is bananas
Jun 7, 2022
Episode 688

America’s housing crisis is bananas

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
So why can't we (just) build more homes?

This country had a problem with housing before the pandemic. But it got real bananapants in the midst of it.

A large part of why we’re in this mess comes down to supply and demand. There’s just not enough homes to go around, which is driving up prices. Home prices are up 20% from last year, and experts say we need up to 6.8 million units to meet demand.

So if it’s a supply problem, why can’t we just build more homes?

“Builders like to talk about the three L’s that go into housing: land, labor and lumber. And all of those things are harder to get. And more expensive,” said Amy Scott, a senior correspondent at Marketplace who covers housing.

On today’s show: Amy explains how we got here and why solving the housing shortage is a lot more complicated than it sounds.

In the News Fix, as the Jan. 6 committee prepares for public hearings this week, authorities continue to make arrests in connection with the attack on the Capitol. Plus, we’re talking stagflation.

Then, we’ll hear from an educator who is rethinking the teaching profession. And who knew so many of you loved popcorn?!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

When you’re done listening, send us your answer to the “Make Me Smart” question. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org and (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:05 PM PDT
26:01
4:30 PM PDT
27:36
1:50 PM PDT
1:50
7:00 AM PDT
8:00
2:37 AM PDT
8:18
Jun 2, 2022
32:01
May 19, 2022
1:02
What does a recent Supreme Court ruling on forced arbitration mean for workers?
What does a recent Supreme Court ruling on forced arbitration mean for workers?
Housing crisis pushes more people to camp on public lands
Housing crisis pushes more people to camp on public lands
Companies still need workers. More teens are getting hired.
Companies still need workers. More teens are getting hired.
When will we start having our meetings in the metaverse?
Marketplace Tech
When will we start having our meetings in the metaverse?