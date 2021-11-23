Why Biden picked Powell
President Joe Biden says he wants to reappoint Jerome Powell to serve as chair of the Federal Reserve for a second term. It’s a big deal, but it wasn’t unexpected. We’ll explain the political calculus behind the decision. Plus, we’ll highlight a few long reads you may have missed over the weekend, including one about how China is winning the clean energy contest. And a “Turducken”-inspired Thanksgiving dessert, plus we ask listeners to share their version of a “Turducken” Thanksgiving cocktail.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “President Biden’s Appointments for the Federal Reserve” from The New York Times
- “How the U.S. Lost Ground to China in the Contest for Clean Energy” also from The New York Times
- “Why Japan Appears Immune to Global Inflation Surge, So Far” from The Wall Street Journal
- “‘Buy the Constitution’ Aftermath: Everyone Very Mad, Confused, Losing Lots of Money, Fighting, Crying, Etc.” from Vice
- “The Amazon lobbyists who kill US consumer privacy protections” from Reuters
- “US lawmakers call for privacy legislation after Reuters report on Amazon lobbying” more from Reuters
- “Amazon Leaks” from Reveal
- “Kenosha protesters demonstrate Sunday after Rittenhouse acquittal” from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Check out these really funny photos of animals in the wild
- The Wongducken
Tomorrow, we’re doing a deep dive into the Federal Reserve. If you have a question about the central bank and how it works, send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
