Who’s scared of a little inflation?

We’ve put it off for a long time, but it’s time to talk about the I-word. Nine letters, three syllables: inflation.

The Federal Reserve likes it around 2%, but it’s been a long time since we’ve gotten there. As this economy inches back on track, consumer prices are going up and the investor class is getting spooked. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jay Powell is keeping interest rates low. So what’s going on?

“We had a huge supply and demand shock called the COVID crisis, and we’re beginning to get out of it,” said Brown University political economist Mark Blyth. “You’ve got quite naturally a lot of what we call bottlenecks, a lot of supply shortages, across different sectors that are all coming out of hibernation at once.”

In other words: Breath in, breath out. On today’s show, Blyth helps us get inside the heads of the different parties here and takes us back some 40 years to when inflation was actually a problem in the United States. We’ll get insights into “Bidenomics” and why it’s unlikely Powell will blink and pull the interest rate lever.

“If, essentially, six weeks of shouting from the window that the sky is falling is enough to alter Fed policy, you don’t have Fed policy.”

