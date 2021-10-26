What you need to know about the Facebook Papers
The whistleblower-driven “Facebook Files” investigation at the Wall Street Journal has expanded to include a whole consortium of journalists and a flood of reporting. Oh, and it’s called “The Facebook Papers” now. We’ll talk about the high-level stuff and the company’s response at today’s blockbuster earnings call. Later on, we’ll talk about a disappointing update to the family leave proposal from the White House and hear a spooky song from a listener.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- A handy Google doc with all the “Facebook Papers” stories (h/t Katie Harbath)
- “Four revelations from the Facebook Papers” from the Financial Times
- “Zuckerberg slams recent negative press before painting rosy, futuristic vision for Facebook” from CNBC
- “How Frances Haugen Became a Power Player in the Facebook Leaks” from The New York Times
- “Taxing Billionaires to Pay for Biden’s Agenda: What to Know About the Democrats’ Plan” from The Wall Street Journal
- “How 4 Weeks of US Paid Leave Would Compare With the Rest of the World” from The New York Times
- “Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Cars for Rental Fleet, TSLA Stock Surges” from Bloomberg
