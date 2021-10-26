Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

What you need to know about the Facebook Papers
Oct 25, 2021
Episode 545

What you need to know about the Facebook Papers

First of all: Nothing's changing yet. Later in the show: rental Teslas, paid family leave and a spooky song from a listener.

The whistleblower-driven “Facebook Files” investigation at the Wall Street Journal has expanded to include a whole consortium of journalists and a flood of reporting. Oh, and it’s called “The Facebook Papers” now. We’ll talk about the high-level stuff and the company’s response at today’s blockbuster earnings call. Later on, we’ll talk about a disappointing update to the family leave proposal from the White House and hear a spooky song from a listener.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

