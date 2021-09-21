Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnBack to BusinessMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The social safety net explained
Sep 21, 2021
Episode 521

The social safety net explained

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, economists weigh in on the fight over reproductive rights

Congressional Democrats are working on a $3.5 trillion bill that would vastly expand the social safety net. But what exactly is this thing we call the social safety net? 

“We’re talking about things like the earned income tax credit, child tax credits, a cash transfer program called TANF, or Temporary Assistance [for] Needy Families … but if you think about how long it might take you to get on your feet, it is a relatively meager and challenging system to subsist on.” said Tina Sacks, associate professor of social welfare at the University of California, Berkeley.

The idea that the government should help catch Americans if they fall on hard times started during the Great Depression, for obvious reasons. But Sacks says today that net doesn’t work as well as it should. There are a lot of gaps in the system, and at the end of the day our programs are pretty meager compared to those in other developed nations.

On the show today, Sacks walks us through the ins and outs of the social safety net. What it looks like in practice and whether the Democrats’ plan could make a real difference.

Later, we’ll talk about the next legal fight over reproductive rights, hear from a listener who makes us smart about toaster ovens and a callout for all your Duo voice memos!

When you’re done listening, tell your Echo device to “make me smart” for our daily explainers. This week we’ll explain so-called name, image and likeness compensation deals and how they’re changing the game for student athletes, along with the origin of potato chips. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter! You can find the latest issue here.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:26 PM PDT
26:33
4:13 PM PDT
30:05
2:06 PM PDT
1:50
7:24 AM PDT
8:02
2:25 AM PDT
9:12
Jun 24, 2021
32:42
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Here's a powerful position at the Fed you likely don't know about
Here's a powerful position at the Fed you likely don't know about
How does the weather affect what we buy?
How does the weather affect what we buy?
Families, businesses optimistic with vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds near
COVID-19
Families, businesses optimistic with vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds near
What Taliban rule has meant for an Afghan American, personally and professionally
What Taliban rule has meant for an Afghan American, personally and professionally