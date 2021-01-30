The fallout from GameStop and Wall Street’s wild week
We just can’t look away from these stonks! The whole affair around GameStop, r/WallStreetBets, Robinhood and the rest is like a car crash — a 20-car pileup of money, power, technology, regulation and more. It’ll be with us for a bit longer here. Today we start assessing the fallout. Plus: we play “Half Full/Half Empty” with outdoor dining, buying American and more.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “After GameStop Backlash, Citron Research Will Stop Publishing Short-Seller Reports” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Some businesses may struggle to follow Biden’s ‘Buy American’ rules” from Marketplace
- “Outdoor dining returns to L.A. County with new COVID-19 rules: TVs off, no more than 6 per table” from the Los Angeles Times
