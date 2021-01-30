I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The fallout from GameStop and Wall Street’s wild week
Episode 359
Jan 29, 2021

The fallout from GameStop and Wall Street’s wild week

We can't look away from this whole mess.

We just can’t look away from these stonks! The whole affair around GameStop, r/WallStreetBets, Robinhood and the rest is like a car crash — a 20-car pileup of money, power, technology, regulation and more. It’ll be with us for a bit longer here. Today we start assessing the fallout. Plus: we play “Half Full/Half Empty” with outdoor dining, buying American and more.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us live on YouTube! To have a drink with Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood and hear some extra chatter, subscribe so you don’t miss the next one!

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
