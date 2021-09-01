Should I get my booster?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Soon, all Americans will be eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot. One of our listeners is wondering whether getting her booster means taking one from somebody in a developing country. We’ll explain why the vaccine supply chain makes that unlikely. Plus, we’ll check in on Kai’s January prediction about the 10-year Treasury note and answer a couple of questions about recycling and meal kits.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Why donating COVID-19 booster shots isn’t that easy” from National Geographic
- “Treasury yields turn flat after disappointing jobs data” from CNBC
- “Piling Up: How China’s Ban on Importing Waste Has Stalled Global Recycling” from Yale Environment 360
- “Meal Kits Have A Smaller Carbon Footprint Than Grocery Shopping, Study Says” from NPR
- “The Case for Meal Kits: Environment’s Friend or Foe?” from EcoWatch
- “What common household items are worth recycling?” from Marketplace
Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.