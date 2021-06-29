Let’s unpack the big Facebook antitrust news
Some Big Tech news broke right before we recorded this episode: A federal judge dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by more than 40 states. Today we’ll spend some time breaking down the reasoning, its impact on Facebook’s share price and what to expect next from Lina Khan’s Federal Trade Commission. Plus: The heat wave in Oregon, LeVar Burton and a gender-reveal party that’s … actually good?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Federal court tosses antitrust suits seeking Facebook’s breakup” from Politico, and this instant analysis from The Washington Post’s Will Oremus
- Our previous episodes discussing Lina Khan’s “hipster antitrust” and Tim Wu’s thoughts on the “new Gilded Age”
- “Portland records all-time high temperature of 115, setting new record for third day in a row” from The Oregonian
- “LeVar Burton’s Quest to Succeed Alex Trebek” from The New York Times
- “New Jersey couple holds WWE-style gender reveal party” from 6ABC
