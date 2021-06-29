Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Let’s unpack the big Facebook antitrust news
Jun 28, 2021
Episode 463

A federal judge threw out more than 40 states' cases against Facebook, and its share price jumped. Now what?

Some Big Tech news broke right before we recorded this episode: A federal judge dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by more than 40 states. Today we’ll spend some time breaking down the reasoning, its impact on Facebook’s share price and what to expect next from Lina Khan’s Federal Trade Commission. Plus: The heat wave in Oregon, LeVar Burton and a gender-reveal party that’s … actually good?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

