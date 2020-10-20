Hey, what’s Adam Neumann up to these days?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Remember WeWork’s doomed IPO? We’re about a year from that whole bananapants story, but today The Wall Street Journal helped clear up one loose end. Apparently erstwhile WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is no longer at the company as a consultant. Today, we’ll talk about what we know and what we don’t about how the office-space company is faring in seven months into the pandemic. Plus: Halloween candy power rankings and the real-life Michael Myers — no, the other one.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “WeWork Chairman Says Consulting Deal With Adam Neumann No Longer in Place” from The Wall Street Journal
- “DHS Proposes to Change Admission Period Structure for F, J and I Nonimmigrants” from DHS
- “The Ultimate Halloween Candy Power Ranking” from FiveThirtyEight
- These videos from “Michael Myers of Decatur”
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.