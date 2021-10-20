Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
DeFi: What you need to know about decentralized finance
Oct 19, 2021
Episode 541

DeFi: What you need to know about decentralized finance

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Decentralized finance could transform our financial system. Maybe.

Imagine what it would be like if you didn’t have to wait days for your paycheck to be processed by the bank. Or getting a loan without having to go through a bank loan officer.

That’s finance, decentralized. Fans of decentralized finance believe DeFi has the potential to make our current financial system more efficient, accessible and affordable by getting rid of intermediaries like banks, brokers and exchanges.

“The goal of DeFi is to make financial services more democratic,” says Linda Jeng, a visiting scholar of financial technology and adjunct professor at Georgetown Law. “That means more open access. Anyone should be able to use it. It’s about empowering the customer. So users get to decide the rules of the game.”

There’s a lot of hype around DeFi. It’s gone from $1 billion industry in 2018 to $90 billion in 2021. But there’s not a lot of regulation.

On the show today, we’ll talk about the risks and rewards of decentralized finance.

In the newsfix, we’ll stay on the DeFi theme and discuss a new Securities and Exchange Commission report on the GameStop brouhaha and explain why coal-fired power is on the rise in America. Plus, a “Make Me Smart” listener weighs in on the difference between sailing and yachting.

When you’re done listening, tell your Echo device to “make me smart” for our daily explainers. This week we’ll explain the business behind Halloween candy and haunted houses. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter! You can find the latest issue here.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:07 PM PDT
24:55
3:40 PM PDT
27:39
2:01 PM PDT
1:50
7:22 AM PDT
7:26
Oct 19, 2021
8:25
Oct 14, 2021
42:47
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Supply chain and labor shortage concerns lead to earlier start for Black Friday deals
Supply chain and labor shortage concerns lead to earlier start for Black Friday deals
Homebuilders are optimistic in spite of supply chain issues
Homebuilders are optimistic in spite of supply chain issues
2-tiered wage systems test today's labor relations
2-tiered wage systems test today's labor relations
Why Zillow hit pause on buying houses
Why Zillow hit pause on buying houses