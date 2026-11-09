Saying "so long" to the tech industry

Drew and Lindsay Haven spent years working in the Silicon Valley tech industry, but eventually felt they needed a change.

Lindsay left the video game industry about a decade ago. Initially to go back to school, and later took on full-time caregiving duties for a family member.

Drew left his job about a year and a half ago, becoming disillusioned with the company culture.

Their story is the latest in our series, “Clocked Out,” which follows people who’ve left the workforce.

More on this

Why people are dropping out of the workforce and not looking for new jobs: ‘The market wore me down’ — from CNBC

The U.S. labor market may soon face a new crisis: Too few workers — from CBS News

Why are so many men opting out of the labor force? — from Marketplace