Colleges are training the next generation of content creators

The hot new thing to study in college is content creation. An increasing number of schools are offering classes and even majors and minors in the art of influencing.

Arkansas Tech University launched their digital content creation degree about three years ago. Charlie Randall is a senior in that program, where he’s also pursuing a double major in theater. He hopes to use the degrees to break into voice acting.

For more, Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke to Randall about his decision.

More on this

Want to be a content creator? ASU has a degree for that — WBUR

YouTube adds new creator tools like video A/B testing, dynamic thumbnails, and live dubbing — Tech Crunch