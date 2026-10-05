Inside the mindset of AI safety workers

We've been hearing a lot about the threat of out-of-control of AI in recent weeks; mostly, from the people making the technology. There was the Anthropic employee Jacob Coxon, who publicly quit and kicked off the whole discussion. Others, including that company’s CEO Dario Amodei, chimed in with alarming appraisals of AI's existential risk.

Making sense of all this as an outsider can sometimes feel like decoding an unfamiliar civilization. So, we called Spencer Kaplan, a Ph.D. candidate at Yale, who studies anthropology and researches AI workers.

More on this

“What Policymakers and the Public Need to Know About the Cult of AI” from Tech Policy Press

“This obscure philosophy has become Trump's new AI bogeyman” from Axios

“Anthropic Researcher Quits Over ‘Out-of-Control’ AI Fears” from The Wall Street Journal