President Trump and industry leaders agree to voluntary AI safety accord

While the White House hosted tech luminaries this week to sign a voluntary agreement on AI safety standards, the Federal Trade Commission opened a broad investigation into AI labs over potential safety risks their products may pose to consumers.

President Trump called a “morally binding,” if not legally binding, accord on AI safety. It comes after calls to slow down AI development over concerns about losing control — mainly from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Plus, a nearly four-hour documentary on Elon Musk is stirring up controversy over whether social media platforms will run ads for it.

Here to help us break down a bizarre week in tech for “Bytes: Week in Review” is Will Oremus, staff writer at The Atlantic.