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Oct 2, 2026

President Trump and industry leaders agree to voluntary AI safety accord

Plus, the FTC launches an investigation into leading AI labs, and the trailer for the new “Musk” documentary is flagged as political content by social media companies.

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President Trump and industry leaders agree to voluntary AI safety accord
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

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While the White House hosted tech luminaries this week to sign a voluntary agreement on AI safety standards, the Federal Trade Commission opened a broad investigation into AI labs over potential safety risks their products may pose to consumers.

President Trump called a “morally binding,” if not legally binding, accord on AI safety. It comes after calls to slow down AI development over concerns about losing control — mainly from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Plus, a nearly four-hour documentary on Elon Musk is stirring up controversy over whether social media platforms will run ads for it.

Here to help us break down a bizarre week in tech for “Bytes: Week in Review” is Will Oremus, staff writer at The Atlantic.

The Team