Can data centers ever be "good neighbors"?

Further proof — in case you need it — that AI data centers aren't very popular: A new survey from the Pew Research Center shows 60% of Americans aren't comfortable welcoming one to the neighborhood.

And concerns have grown since the beginning of the year across every demographic group, making the backlash a key issue in the midterm elections. Scott Brennen, director of NYU's Center on Technology Policy, recently published a report on how data centers could better work with communities.

More on this

“Americans’ views of data centers have turned more negative” from Pew Research Center

“Collective Goods but Local Harms: How Data Centers Can Earn Community Support” from Center on Technology Policy

“Residents voice concerns as Hobart City Council approves Amazon data center” from WGN9

“More Americans concerned about AI, even as it drives economy” from Marketplace