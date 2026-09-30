Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Marketplace Tech

Subscribe:

Sep 30, 2026

Can data centers ever be "good neighbors"?

Yes, says Scott Brennen, director of NYU's Center on Technology Policy. However, anything pertaining to the AI or tech industry seems to automatically add some level of distrust among communities.

Download
Can data centers ever be "good neighbors"?
johnemac72/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Further proof — in case you need it — that AI data centers aren't very popular: A new survey from the Pew Research Center shows 60% of Americans aren't comfortable welcoming one to the neighborhood.

And concerns have grown since the beginning of the year across every demographic group, making the backlash a key issue in the midterm elections. Scott Brennen, director of NYU's Center on Technology Policy, recently published a report on how data centers could better work with communities.

More on this

Americans’ views of data centers have turned more negative” from Pew Research Center

Collective Goods but Local Harms: How Data Centers Can Earn Community Support” from Center on Technology Policy

Residents voice concerns as Hobart City Council approves Amazon data center” from WGN9

More Americans concerned about AI, even as it drives economy” from Marketplace

The Team

Can data centers ever be "good neighbors"?