Why one X user is microblogging history in real time

Content creator Manny Marotta has gone viral in recent weeks for his X feed recounting the news of 25 years ago as if it's happening now.

His minute-by-minute account of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, attracted hundreds of thousands of new followers. And the 27-year old is posting day-by-day accounts from 50 and 100 years ago, as well.

Marotta says it's become a time-consuming hobby alongside his job as a law clerk for a non-profit.

More on this

X feeds to 25YearsAgoLive, 50YearsAgoLive, 100YearsAgoLive and 250YearsAgoLive