Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Marketplace Tech

Subscribe:

Sep 28, 2026

Amazon wants Alexa to finish your to-do list, not just research it

Daniel Rausch, Amazon's vice president of Alexa and Echo, says embedding the latest AI capabilities to the digital assistant has proven to deliver on tasks from start to finish — whether it be making a dinner reservation or completing shopping tasks.

Download
Amazon Alexa smart assistant.
Amazon Alexa smart assistant.
fabioderby/Getty Images

Subscribe:

The AI smart speaker market is getting crowded. This year, Amazon, which is a Marketplace underwriter, rolled out a large language model-powered version of its classic voice assistant.

You can still talk to Alexa+ using Amazon echo devices, but it also operates as a text chatbot, replacing the old Rufus AI. It's capable of conversational searches, managing to-do lists and even generating podcasts.

Daniel Rausch, Amazon’s vice president of Alexa and Echo, broke down what's new with Alexa+.

More on this

I’ve Been Testing Alexa for a Decade. Here’s My Take on How Alexa+ Compares.” from Wirecutter

Amazon's Alexa+” from Amazon

The Team