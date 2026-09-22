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Sep 22, 2026

The cost of digitally disconnecting

Digital detox retreats are becoming a mainstream thing, where consumers pay thousands of dollars to live a screen-free life, says Paula Mejia, who wrote about this booming industry for Mother Jones.

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The cost of digitally disconnecting
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Sure, you can put down your phone and go touch grass for free. But for those looking for a little help committing to a more disconnected lifestyle, there's a growing market of products and services from retreats to apps to devices that promise to supercharge your ability to unplug — for a price. Paula Mejia has covered the booming digital detox industry for Mother Jones, and spoke with “Marketplace Tech” host Meghan McCarty Carino about her reporting.

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“Meta to pay up to $18bn to settle claims its platforms harm children” from BBC9

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