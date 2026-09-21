How attitudes toward AI differ across generations

At this point, we've probably all been a part of heated dinner conversations about AI.

Rana el Kaliouby has them almost nightly at home. She's an AI scientist and investor who hosts the podcast Pioneers of AI. That means she spends plenty of time with AI enthusiasts.

But her own daughter is an AI skeptic, as are most people under 30. Recent survey data from the Pew Research Center found that 55% of young people are more concerned than excited about the tech. El Kaliouby's teenage son, on the other hand, is an AI super user — which makes for some pretty interesting conversations at home.

El Kaliouby recently joined “Marketplace Tech” host Meghan McCarty-Carino to chat about some of those conversations and the range across generational attitudes toward AI. Click the media player above to hear their full discussion.

More on this

Young adults in the U.S. are increasingly wary of AI, concerned it will take jobs — Pew Research Center

This Is the Only Generation That Isn’t Totally Freaked Out by AI — Vice