Yet another stockpile scramble

A survey showed strong business growth in April — but it’s likely from stressed firms stocking up in case of shortages or price hikes related to the war in Iran. Plus: Florida oranges, tariff refunds and a short squeeze.
The rollercoaster that car rental company Avis has been experiencing in the last month turns out to be a good example of the phenomenon.
New survey data from S&P Global shows U.S. manufacturing orders hit their highest level in four years, but the jump isn't driven by strong consumer demand.
We break down price caps — and the economic theory versus reality of how they actually work.
This phase of the process only covers about 60% of what's owed.
Production of Florida oranges has dropped 95% since 2003. What happened?