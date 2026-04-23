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Apr 23, 2026

Yet another stockpile scramble

A survey showed strong business growth in April — but it’s likely from stressed firms stocking up in case of shortages or price hikes related to the war in Iran. Plus: Florida oranges, tariff refunds and a short squeeze.

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Yet another stockpile scramble
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