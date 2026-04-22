Boeing bounces back

The aircraft maker had a rough stretch, but just posted positive earnings. Plus: perpetual futures, personal storage, and port logistics.
First-quarter results show revenue up 14% year over year, with Boeing outpacing Airbus for the first time since 2019.
The impacts of tariffs and global conflicts mean the usual cycles of shipping no longer apply.
Perpetual futures allow investors to bet long or short on an asset, often a cryptocurrency, without an end date. Until now, perpetual futures have only been available on offshore markets.
For over a century, many states required new cars to be sold through independent dealerships. Tesla helped crack that open for EV startups by selling direct to customers.
More Americans are using rented storage spaces than ever. You might notice the buildings using prime downtown real estate.