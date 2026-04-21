Agentic AI anxiety

The rise of AI agents means some workers feel pushed to be more productive than ever. Plus: Community banking, shipping insurance, and struggling budget airlines.
At the outset of the war in Iran, the dollar surged, likely because of the typical “flight to safety” behavior. But more recently, it’s been taking a beating.
Retail spending rose by 1.7% from February to March. Experts said people are spending their tax refunds and increasingly turning to credit — even for groceries.
“I don't think it'll be a bumpy year, but there won't be as much growth as we anticipated,” said Laurie Stewart, CEO and president of Sound Community Bank in Seattle, Washington.
Smaller airlines have thinner margins and more price-sensitive customers than major airlines, and say they have fewer ways to absorb the hit.
In the new agentic arms race, there’s a sense you’re falling behind if you’re not “10xing” your output while you sleep.