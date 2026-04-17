QVC wants to be the next TikTok Shop

But can the legacy brand compete? Plus, more from Kai’s trip to Vietnam and a conversation about the week’s economic headlines.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal discusses the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the rest of this week's economic news with Kate Davison at Bloomberg and Ana Swanson at the New York Times.
TikTok proved live social shopping can bring in billions. QVC just filled for bankruptcy and hopes an online pivot can make it profitable again.
Vietnam’s young and increasingly tech-savvy workers are helping transform the country’s economy.