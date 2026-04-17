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Apr 17, 2026

QVC wants to be the next TikTok Shop

But can the legacy brand compete? Plus, more from Kai’s trip to Vietnam and a conversation about the week’s economic headlines.

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QVC wants to be the next TikTok Shop
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

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QVC wants to be the next TikTok Shop